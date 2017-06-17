Di Resta Storms to DTM Victory in Budapest

Mercedes carried on their run of claiming victory on the Saturday but this time it was not championship leader Lucas Auer taking the win but Paul di Resta at the Hungaroring.

It was a better race for BMW with Timo Glock and Bruno Spengler joining the Scotsman on the podium.

Di Resta started from a lowly P13, benefitting from serving an early pit stop prior to the safety car period.

This was the 2010 champion’s eighth victory in the series, his first since the 2016 opener at Hockenheim.

Glock and Spengler also decided to pit early under the safety car, with this risky strategy paying off for them as they moved up from the back of the field after the restart to finish on the podium.

The safety car was brought out after Maxime Martin made contact with his BMW team-mate Tom Blomqvist, bringing the Belgian’s race to an end after he parked up on the side of the track with Blomqvist forced to retire in the closing stages of the race.

Augusto Farfus had gotten his race off to an impressive start but was spun around when racing resumed on lap 11, ultimately finishing in 12th place.

Audi were optimistic ahead of the race, having dominated the round last season and locking out the first five positions on the grid but the maximum was fourth and fifth with Mike Rockenfeller fighting Spengler across the line. Rockenfeller’s team-mate Mattias Ekström claimed fifth place.

Maiden pole-sitter Rene Rast dropped down to sixth place due to serving his pitstop late on in the race.

Jamie Green came home in seventh place to reduce the gap in the championship to eight points from Auer, who ended the race pointless after finishing in 13th place.

Fellow Briton Gary Paffett took eighth place at the line, with his Mercedes team-mate Edoardo Mortara rounding off the top ten.

Reigning champion Marco Wittmann managed to make up six places from his starting position of 15th to finish in ninth place.

Nico Muller was the first of the non-scorers, followed by: Farfus, Auer, Maro Engel and Loic Duval. Blomqvist was classified as sixteenth despite retiring his car.

