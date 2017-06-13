Felipe Massa: “We could have scored a good amount of points”

Felipe Massa saw his Canadian Grand Prix ended after just three corners after being the innocent victim of a clash between Carlos Sainz Jr and Romain Grosjean that ended with the former crashing into the Brazilian.

Sainz and Grosjean hit each other on the exit of turn two and again on the way to turn three, with the Scuderia Toro Rosso driver being pitched into a spin, with Williams Martini Racing’s Massa being innocently collected.

“I’m so disappointed to be out after just three corners,” said Massa. “I was a complete passenger in the collision. I think Carlos was hit by somebody, but I was the only car that he hit.

“It’s a shame to finish the race like that, especially when the car has been so competitive all weekend and we could have scored a good amount of points.”

Chief Technical Officer Paddy Lowe felt Massa had the potential to score a good number of points in Canada, especially after starting seventh ahead of both Sahara Force India Formula 1 Team drivers.

“Felipe had an unfortunate race,” said Lowe. “He actually had a good start, but then lost a few places as a result of the jostling that normally takes place at Turns 1 and 2 at this race.

“He was then collected by Carlos, through no fault of his own. With the pace of the car this weekend it’s very unfortunate. We could have scored some very good points.”