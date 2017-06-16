Franz Tost: “Fifth Place is Realistic” for Toro Rosso

Toro Rosso received plaudits for its new livery design and is now showing great form on track too. Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Scuderia Toro Ross team boss, Franz Tost, says that his team can hold on to its current fifth place in the constructor’s championship amid a competitive mid-field.

With seven races complete in 2017, Toro Rosso has so far outperformed the likes of Williams Martini Racing, Renault Sport F1 and the Haas F1 Team and Tost believes that can continue, despite seeing both his cars retire from the Canadian Grand Prix.

“We’re now in fifth place in the championship, and very close with the others as well,” he told GP Gazette.

“That means after each race it could change. But at least we have scored the points. I think we have a package which is quite competitive from the car side, and also from the engine side.

“The drivers are doing a good job, and also the team has made steps forward.

Tost concedes however, that Sahara Force India, who currently sit fourth in the title race, are out of reach.

“Force India has scored many, many points, especially in Barcelona. They have a very strong package, I must say with Mercedes, they are very strong on the car side. They also made quite good steps forward.

“I do not want to become high-headed. I think the fifth place is realistic, and I’ll be more than happy at the end of the year when we score the fifth place. Then I’ll invite you for a dinner with a party!”