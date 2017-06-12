Frijns at a loss to explain lack of pace

Robin Frijns says that he is at a loss to explain why he was unable to match the pace of his MS Amlin Andretti team-mate in Berlin.

Despite out qualifying Antonio Felix da Costa for the second race, Frijns was far slower in the race and finished a lowly eighteenth.

Da Costa made some progress but was still unable to get into the points, being passed towards the end of the race by Nick Heidfeld and pushed into eleventh.

Speaking afterwards Frijns said that he didn’t know why his team-mate had been faster, but that he would analyse the data from the race ahead of the next round in New York.

He said, “We knew before we came here that this would be a tough weekend, and that was the case. Saturday was a tough day, and Sunday was a tough day too – though António did a better job.

“I can’t figure out why he had the edge in the second race, so I’m going to check the data and focus ahead for New York.”

Despite his stronger pace, da Costa was far from happy either, saying that the team wouldn’t settle for not scoring points.

“Sunday’s race was a big improvement over Saturday’s, but I don’t come here to be happy with 11th place,” da Costa said.

“The good thing is that no one in the team is happy to be outside the points. We have the ambition to move forwards – we know our limitations but moving to New York we can focus on the improvements we made between the two races this weekend.”

The result rounded off a dismal weekend for the American team, who never managed to hook up their car around the Tempelhof track in Berlin.

With just eight points from seven rounds the team have been dropping backwards in the standings, and it looks unlikely that they’ll better their seventh place finish from last season.

Driver’s Championship

POS DRIVER NAT TEAM POINTS 1 Sebastien Buemi SUI Renault e.dams 157 2 Lucas di Grassi BRA Abt Schaeffler Audi 125 3 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Mahindra Racing 86 4 Nico Prost FRA Renault e.dams 72 5 Nick Heidfeld GER Mahindra Racing 63 6 Jean-Eric Vergne FRA Techeetah 52 7 Jose Maria Lopez ARG DS Virgin Racing 50 8 Sam Bird GBR DS Virgin Racing 47 9 Daniel Abt GER Abt Schaeffler Audi 46 10 Nelson Piquet Jr BRA NextEV TIO 33 11 Oliver Turvey GBR NextEV TIO 18 12 Mitch Evans NZL Panasonic Jaguar Racing 16 13 Robin Frijns NED MS Amlin Andretti 16 14 Maro Engel GER Venturi 15 15 Antonio Felix da Costa POR MS Amlin Andretti 10 16 Jerome d'Ambrosio BEL FF Dragon Racing 10 17 Loic Duval FRA FF Dragon Racing 9 18 Esteban Gutierrez MEX Techeetah 5 19 Adam Carroll GBR Panasonic Jaguar Racing 4 20 Tom Dillman FRA Venturi 4 21 Stephane Sarrazin FRA Techeetah 2

Team’s Championship