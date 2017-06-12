Formula E

Frijns at a loss to explain lack of pace

Credit: Formula E

Robin Frijns says that he is at a loss to explain why he was unable to match the pace of his MS Amlin Andretti team-mate in Berlin.

Despite out qualifying Antonio Felix da Costa for the second race, Frijns was far slower in the race and finished a lowly eighteenth.

Da Costa made some progress but was still unable to get into the points, being passed towards the end of the race by Nick Heidfeld and pushed into eleventh.

Speaking afterwards Frijns said that he didn’t know why his team-mate had been faster, but that he would analyse the data from the race ahead of the next round in New York.

He said, “We knew before we came here that this would be a tough weekend, and that was the case. Saturday was a tough day, and Sunday was a tough day too – though António did a better job.

“I can’t figure out why he had the edge in the second race, so I’m going to check the data and focus ahead for New York.”

Despite his stronger pace, da Costa was far from happy either, saying that the team wouldn’t settle for not scoring points.

“Sunday’s race was a big improvement over Saturday’s, but I don’t come here to be happy with 11th place,” da Costa said.

“The good thing is that no one in the team is happy to be outside the points. We have the ambition to move forwards – we know our limitations but moving to New York we can focus on the improvements we made between the two races this weekend.”

The result rounded off a dismal weekend for the American team, who never managed to hook up their car around the Tempelhof track in Berlin.

With just eight points from seven rounds the team have been dropping backwards in the standings, and it looks unlikely that they’ll better their seventh place finish from last season.

Driver’s Championship

POSDRIVERNATTEAMPOINTS
1Sebastien BuemiSUIRenault e.dams157
2Lucas di GrassiBRAAbt Schaeffler Audi125
3Felix RosenqvistSWEMahindra Racing86
4Nico ProstFRARenault e.dams72
5Nick HeidfeldGERMahindra Racing63
6Jean-Eric VergneFRATecheetah52
7Jose Maria LopezARGDS Virgin Racing50
8Sam BirdGBRDS Virgin Racing47
9Daniel AbtGERAbt Schaeffler Audi46
10Nelson Piquet JrBRANextEV TIO33
11Oliver TurveyGBRNextEV TIO18
12Mitch EvansNZLPanasonic Jaguar Racing16
13Robin FrijnsNEDMS Amlin Andretti16
14Maro EngelGERVenturi15
15Antonio Felix da CostaPORMS Amlin Andretti10
16Jerome d'AmbrosioBELFF Dragon Racing10
17Loic DuvalFRAFF Dragon Racing9
18Esteban GutierrezMEXTecheetah5
19Adam CarrollGBRPanasonic Jaguar Racing4
20Tom DillmanFRAVenturi4
21Stephane SarrazinFRATecheetah2

Team’s Championship

POSTEAMNATPOINTS
1Renault e.damsFRA229
2Abt Schaeffler AudiGER171
3Mahindra RacingIND149
4DS Virgin RacingGBR97
5TecheetahCHN57
6NextEV TIOCHN51
7MS Amlin AndrettiUSA26
8VenturiMON21
9Pansonic Jaguar RacingGBR20
10FF Dragin RacingUSA19

