Doctor Don Panoz and Jack Perkowski have unveiled their radical new GT car this morning: the Green4U Panoz Racing GT-EV. Panoz and Perkowski plan on entering a sole entry of the GT-EV for the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans and take up the Garage 56 entry.

The all electric car has a completely different look to the standard GT cars, with Panoz explaining that, to him, this is what a sports car should look like. Rather than the two seats being side by side, the passenger seat is behind the driver’s seat, like how it would be found in an F16.

As it is a GT car, there will be a road-legal version made. This is in the plans for the GT-EV in the future as an innovative sports car.

With it being completely battery powered, the aim of the ‘fuel stops’ would be to completely change the battery over for a fully charged one. The hope would be that this change over would take as long as it does for the GTE cars to complete a fuel stop.

More on this unveiling will follow later, with more information and details about the Green4U Panoz Racing GT-EV, the first fully electric car to try and take on the 24 Hours of Le Mans.