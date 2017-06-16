Haslam ruled out of Knockhill with cracked vertebrae

Leon Haslam has been ruled out of Knockhill with two cracked vertebrae and a concussion (Credit: Impact Images)

Championship leader Leon Haslam has been ruled out of Knockhill this weekend after suffering two cracked vertebrae in today’s free practice session.

The JG Speedfit Kawasaki rider was coming out of turn six, one of the Scottish circuit’s quickest corners, when he suffered from a huge high-side.

The 34-year-old landed heavily and was knocked-out in the process. Haslam was taken by ambulance to the medical centre, where he was diagnosed with two fractured vertebrae and a concussion.

Haslam has been told by medical staff that he is unable to ride for at least eight days given the severity of his injuries – ruling him out of this weekend’s race meeting.

Haslam’s team manager, Jack Valentine, has given an update on the Pocket Rocket’s condition and his recovery time-frame is currently unknown.

Valentine said: “Unfortunately, Leon went down in the first free practice and has a couple of cracked vertebrae,” said JG Speedfit Kawasaki team boss Jack Valentine. “He got knocked out for a couple of minutes so that rules him out of the rest of the weekend anyway.

“Other than that he’s OK, they are just waiting in hospital to make sure the cracked vertebrae are stable. Hopefully we’ll get him back soon and look forward to Snetterton.”

Heading into round four of the championship Haslam has a three-point lead over his teammate Luke Mossey, who was under the lap-record during free practice two this afternoon.