Hieatt Pleased with Double R after Two Further Wins

Double R Racing left last weekend with a lot of positives as Swedish star Linus Lundqvist took two victories in the F4 British Championship. The result sees the the 18-year-old move up to third in the overall standings, with three wins this season.

“It’s fantastic for Linus to take two wins”, said Double R team principal Anthony ‘Boyo’ Hieatt, “Our set-up for Croft has always been good, we always have a great car there, so we take great delight in doing so well this weekend – Linus was the pace-setter throughout and did an outstanding job.”

Lundqvist had started on pole for the first and final race, breaking away in the early stages and benefiting from the fact championship leader Jamie Caroline had a ten place grid penalty. He would even beat Caroline in the second encounter, finishing fourth.

Elsewhere, his teammate, Karl Massaad picked up a fourth place in the final event after a drive through the pack, holding off Caroline.

“Karl had a terrific recovery in the third race after an unfortunate collision in the second one, he raced very strongly and to be in the fight with the podium contenders was fantastic and where we know he can be on a regular basis.”

Finally Hieatt spoke of Zhuo ‘Daniel’ Cao, “It wasn’t the strongest weekend of the season for Daniel but, overall, we’re delighted with the team performance.”

Double R sits third in the teams standings on 209.5 points, behind the four car teams of TRS Arden and leaders Carlin. British F4 now goes into it’s summer break, the next round will be at Snetterton on 29/30 July.