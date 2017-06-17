Ilott, Eriksson share out Hungaroring pole positions

Callum Ilott was quickest in second qualifying at the Hungaroring on Saturday to secure pole position for race two, while Joel Eriksson will start race three from the front of the field.

Ilott was the only driver to set a lap below 1:35s during the session, with the Prema Powerteam driver setting a best of 1:34.890s, with Eriksson second fastest for Motopark, 0.167 seconds back.

Lando Norris will start third for Carlin, finishing just 0.006 seconds behind Eriksson, with Guan Yu Zhou setting the fourth fastest time for Prema Powerteam, while race one podium finish Jake Hughes was the leading Hitech Grand Prix entry in fifth.

Race one winner Maximilian Günther will start race two from sixth place on the grid ahead of David Beckmann, who is competing for Motopark for the first time this weekend after switching from Van Amersfoort Racing, while the top ten will be rounded out by Joey Mawson, Jehan Daruvala and Nikita Mazepin.

With the second best laps of the session determining race three’s grid, Eriksson’s 1:35.267s was enough for him to grab top spot from Ilott, Norris and Zhou, with the quartet separated by just 0.012 seconds!

Beckmann is an encouraging fifth ahead of Günther, with Hughes, Mawson, Mazepin and Daruvala completing the top ten.

Hungaroring Race 2 Qualifying Result

POS NO. DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 53 Callum Ilott GBR Prema Powerteam 1:34.890 2 1 Joel Eriksson SWE Motopark 1:35.057 3 31 Lando Norris GBR Carlin 1:35.063 4 8 Guan Yu Zhou CHN Prema Powerteam 1:35.262 5 34 Jake Hughes GBR Hitech Grand Prix 1:35.315 6 3 Maximilian Gunther GER Prema Powerteam 1:35.324 7 55 David Beckmann GER Motopark 1:35.452 8 96 Joey Mawson AUS Van Amersfoort Racing 1:35.465 9 27 Jehan Daruvala IND Carlin 1:35.474 10 99 Nikita Mazepin RUS Hitech Grand Prix 1:35.518 11 25 Mick Schumacher GER Prema Powerteam 1:35.537 12 33 Marino Sato JAP Motopark 1:35.549 13 62 Ferdinand Habsburg AUT Carlin 1:35.650 14 7 Ralf Aron EST Hitech Grand Prix 1:35.703 15 5 Pedro Piquet BRZ Van Amersfoort Racing 1:35.752 16 11 Tadasuke Makino JAP Hitech Grand Prix 1:35.876 17 17 Harrison Newey GBR Van Amersfoort Racing 1:35.925 18 47 Keyvan Andres Soori GER Motopark 1:36.086

Hungaroring Race 3 Qualifying Result