Ilott, Eriksson share out Hungaroring pole positions

Callum Ilott was quickest in second qualifying at the Hungaroring on Saturday to secure pole position for race two, while Joel Eriksson will start race three from the front of the field.
Ilott was the only driver to set a lap below 1:35s during the session, with the Prema Powerteam driver setting a best of 1:34.890s, with Eriksson second fastest for Motopark, 0.167 seconds back.
Lando Norris will start third for Carlin, finishing just 0.006 seconds behind Eriksson, with Guan Yu Zhou setting the fourth fastest time for Prema Powerteam, while race one podium finish Jake Hughes was the leading Hitech Grand Prix entry in fifth.
Race one winner Maximilian Günther will start race two from sixth place on the grid ahead of David Beckmann, who is competing for Motopark for the first time this weekend after switching from Van Amersfoort Racing, while the top ten will be rounded out by Joey Mawson, Jehan Daruvala and Nikita Mazepin.
With the second best laps of the session determining race three’s grid, Eriksson’s 1:35.267s was enough for him to grab top spot from Ilott, Norris and Zhou, with the quartet separated by just 0.012 seconds!
Beckmann is an encouraging fifth ahead of Günther, with Hughes, Mawson, Mazepin and Daruvala completing the top ten.
Hungaroring Race 2 Qualifying Result
|POS
|NO.
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|53
|Callum Ilott
|GBR
|Prema Powerteam
|1:34.890
|2
|1
|Joel Eriksson
|SWE
|Motopark
|1:35.057
|3
|31
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|Carlin
|1:35.063
|4
|8
|Guan Yu Zhou
|CHN
|Prema Powerteam
|1:35.262
|5
|34
|Jake Hughes
|GBR
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:35.315
|6
|3
|Maximilian Gunther
|GER
|Prema Powerteam
|1:35.324
|7
|55
|David Beckmann
|GER
|Motopark
|1:35.452
|8
|96
|Joey Mawson
|AUS
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:35.465
|9
|27
|Jehan Daruvala
|IND
|Carlin
|1:35.474
|10
|99
|Nikita Mazepin
|RUS
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:35.518
|11
|25
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Prema Powerteam
|1:35.537
|12
|33
|Marino Sato
|JAP
|Motopark
|1:35.549
|13
|62
|Ferdinand Habsburg
|AUT
|Carlin
|1:35.650
|14
|7
|Ralf Aron
|EST
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:35.703
|15
|5
|Pedro Piquet
|BRZ
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:35.752
|16
|11
|Tadasuke Makino
|JAP
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:35.876
|17
|17
|Harrison Newey
|GBR
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:35.925
|18
|47
|Keyvan Andres Soori
|GER
|Motopark
|1:36.086
Hungaroring Race 3 Qualifying Result
|POS
|NO.
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|1
|Joel Eriksson
|SWE
|Motopark
|1:35.267
|2
|53
|Callum Ilott
|GBR
|Prema Powerteam
|1:35.270
|3
|31
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|Carlin
|1:35.272
|4
|8
|Guan Yu Zhou
|CHN
|Prema Powerteam
|1:35.279
|5
|55
|David Beckmann
|GER
|Motopark
|1:35.453
|6
|3
|Maximilian Gunther
|GER
|Prema Powerteam
|1:35.566
|7
|34
|Jake Hughes
|GBR
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:35.594
|8
|96
|Joey Mawson
|AUS
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:35.596
|9
|99
|Nikita Mazepin
|RUS
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:35.641
|10
|27
|Jehan Daruvala
|IND
|Carlin
|1:35.700
|11
|33
|Marino Sato
|JAP
|Motopark
|1:35.702
|12
|62
|Ferdinand Habsburg
|AUT
|Carlin
|1:35.734
|13
|25
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Prema Powerteam
|1:35.815
|14
|7
|Ralf Aron
|EST
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:35.967
|15
|5
|Pedro Piquet
|BRZ
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:35.976
|16
|17
|Harrison Newey
|GBR
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:35.991
|17
|11
|Tadasuke Makino
|JAP
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:36.229
|18
|47
|Keyvan Andres Soori
|GER
|Motopark
|1:36.351