European Formula 3

Ilott, Eriksson share out Hungaroring pole positions

Callum Ilott will start race two from pole position in Hungary - Credit: FIA Formula 3 European Championship / Thomas Suer

Callum Ilott was quickest in second qualifying at the Hungaroring on Saturday to secure pole position for race two, while Joel Eriksson will start race three from the front of the field.

Ilott was the only driver to set a lap below 1:35s during the session, with the Prema Powerteam driver setting a best of 1:34.890s, with Eriksson second fastest for Motopark, 0.167 seconds back.

Lando Norris will start third for Carlin, finishing just 0.006 seconds behind Eriksson, with Guan Yu Zhou setting the fourth fastest time for Prema Powerteam, while race one podium finish Jake Hughes was the leading Hitech Grand Prix entry in fifth.

Race one winner Maximilian Günther will start race two from sixth place on the grid ahead of David Beckmann, who is competing for Motopark for the first time this weekend after switching from Van Amersfoort Racing, while the top ten will be rounded out by Joey Mawson, Jehan Daruvala and Nikita Mazepin.

With the second best laps of the session determining race three’s grid, Eriksson’s 1:35.267s was enough for him to grab top spot from Ilott, Norris and Zhou, with the quartet separated by just 0.012 seconds!

Beckmann is an encouraging fifth ahead of Günther, with Hughes, Mawson, Mazepin and Daruvala completing the top ten.

Hungaroring Race 2 Qualifying Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
153Callum IlottGBRPrema Powerteam1:34.890
21Joel ErikssonSWEMotopark1:35.057
331Lando NorrisGBRCarlin1:35.063
48Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Powerteam1:35.262
534Jake HughesGBRHitech Grand Prix1:35.315
63Maximilian GuntherGERPrema Powerteam1:35.324
755David BeckmannGERMotopark1:35.452
896Joey MawsonAUSVan Amersfoort Racing1:35.465
927Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin1:35.474
1099Nikita MazepinRUSHitech Grand Prix1:35.518
1125Mick SchumacherGERPrema Powerteam1:35.537
1233Marino SatoJAPMotopark1:35.549
1362Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin1:35.650
147Ralf AronESTHitech Grand Prix1:35.703
155Pedro PiquetBRZVan Amersfoort Racing1:35.752
1611Tadasuke MakinoJAPHitech Grand Prix1:35.876
1717Harrison NeweyGBRVan Amersfoort Racing1:35.925
1847Keyvan Andres SooriGERMotopark1:36.086

Hungaroring Race 3 Qualifying Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
11Joel ErikssonSWEMotopark1:35.267
253Callum IlottGBRPrema Powerteam1:35.270
331Lando NorrisGBRCarlin1:35.272
48Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Powerteam1:35.279
555David BeckmannGERMotopark1:35.453
63Maximilian GuntherGERPrema Powerteam1:35.566
734Jake HughesGBRHitech Grand Prix1:35.594
896Joey MawsonAUSVan Amersfoort Racing1:35.596
999Nikita MazepinRUSHitech Grand Prix1:35.641
1027Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin1:35.700
1133Marino SatoJAPMotopark1:35.702
1262Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin1:35.734
1325Mick SchumacherGERPrema Powerteam1:35.815
147Ralf AronESTHitech Grand Prix1:35.967
155Pedro PiquetBRZVan Amersfoort Racing1:35.976
1617Harrison NeweyGBRVan Amersfoort Racing1:35.991
1711Tadasuke MakinoJAPHitech Grand Prix1:36.229
1847Keyvan Andres SooriGERMotopark1:36.351

