Irwin suffers suspected dislocated shoulder and elbow

Glenn Irwin is a doubt for round four of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship at Knockhill after suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder and elbow.

The Be Wiser Ducati rider was riding confidently but came off his machine coming out of the turn six chicane, causing the session to be red flagged.

Irwin was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and has been undergoing scans and treatment this afternoon. The team have not commented on Irwin’s status for the remainder of the weekend but it seems unlikely at this point that he will continue.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a positive start to the season, taking a third place in race two at Donington Park and a second place at Oulton Park.

Irwin also on the feature Superbike race at the North West 200 and finds himself fifth in the BSB standings – 48 points behind series leader Leon Haslam.

Keep checking The Checkered Flag for all the updates surrounding Irwin, as well as Christian Iddon who is also doubtful after suffering a huge crash in free practice.