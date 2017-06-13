Jolyon Palmer: “We just need to keep working hard”

For Jolyon Palmer, the Canadian Grand Prix was very frustrating, as he was within touching distance of a points finish.

The Renault Sport Formula 1 driver finished the Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in eleventh, behind the Haas F1 Team of Romain Grosjean. He also lost a lot of time at the beginning of the Grand Prix when the mayhem between Grosjean, Carlos Sainz Jr and Felipe Massa happened, causing the safety car to be deployed before the end of the first lap.

From here Palmer couldn’t get close enough to attack Grosjean, meaning he had to settle for eleventh, missing out on points for the second race in row. Palmer believes if he had started a couple of places higher, Renault could have had both drivers finishing in the points.

“We finished in P11 again today,” said Palmer. “Two races in a row within touching distance of points.

“This is very frustrating, I lost a lot at the start with the mayhem, I lost positions then got stuck behind Grosjean for about 60 laps and couldn’t get close enough to attack him.

“I think the pace was a bit better and if I could have started a couple of places higher, we could have gotten into the points. The race was much better again, Q2 this weekend was positive, we just need to keep working hard.”