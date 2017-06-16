Jolyon Palmer has “no explanation” for Poor Form

Jolyon Palmer is yet to get on the scoreboard in 2017. Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

It’s no secret that Jolyon Palmer is fighting for his Formula One future. With a poor start to 2017 compounding the issue, Palmer is under immense pressure to get his career back on track. But worryingly for the young Brit in his second season of grand prix racing, he’s at a loss to explain why he is struggling to find form.

Palmer scored points just once in his rookie season last year but was considered to be a burgeoning talent. 2017 however, has seen Palmer struggle to get to grips with the Renault RS17.

Jolyon is yet to score points this season while his team-mate, Nico Hulkenberg, has scored all of the Renault Sport F1 Team’s 18 points. Now, rumours are circulating that Renault are keen to lure Fernando Alonso back to the team for a third stint at Enstone, with Palmer losing his drive.

With pressure mounting, Palmer can’t explain why he is struggling.

“I have no explanation,” the 26-year-old told Speed Week.

“I don’t think I’ve done anything wrong. There are just small things that make the difference.

“I just have to drive as well as I can. What happens on the other side of the garage doesn’t matter.”