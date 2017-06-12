Kvyat and Magnussen get penalty points for Canadian GP offences

Both Daniil Kvyat and Kevin Magnussen have been given two penalty points on their Superlicence’s after incidents during the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Kvyat’s race saw him initially handed a drive-through penalty after the Scuderia Toro Rosso driver failed to reclaim his grid position by the first safety car line after being slow away with a gearbox issue on the formation lap. The Russian should have started from the pit lane rather than his own grid position, but he started on the grid.

The penalty for this offence should have been a ten-second stop and go penalty, but stewards handed him a drive-through, before they admitted their mistake and issued a further ten-second penalty in his pit stop.

“Article 36.2 requires that the driver may re-establish his original starting position but must do so before the first safety car line, which in this case, he did not,” said the statement from the stewards in Montreal. “He therefore was required to enter the pit lane and start from the end of the pit lane, which again, he did not.

“In accordance with Article 36.2 the penalty for this offence should have been a penalty under Article 38.3d. Instead a Drive Through penalty was incorrectly imposed when the penalty should have been a 10 second stop and go. Accordingly an additional 10 second time penalty is imposed.”

Magnussen was penalised for passing Stoffel Vandoorne before the end of the Virtual Safety Car period heading into turn one, but despite giving the place back immediately, the Haas F1 Team racer was handed a five-second time penalty in-race and two penalty points for the offence.

“The video evidence clearly showed Car 20 overtook Car 2 however he did give the position back, therefore the minimum penalty was imposed,” said the stewards statement.

Both Kvyat and Magnussen now have five penalty points to their names in the past twelve months, with any driver who acquires twelve points in that time getting an automatic one-race ban.