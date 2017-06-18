Magnussen similar to Raikkonen, Haas’ Giuliano Salvi says

Kevin Magnussen‘s current race engineer Giuliano Salvi believes that the Dane is very similar character to Scuderia Ferrari‘s Kimi Raikkonen.

The Haas F1 Team member has spent a long period working at Ferrari, and has worked alongside such drivers as Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa and Raikkonen, and due to this, Salvi has drawn the conclusion that Magnussen and Raikkonen are very similar.

“He is very honest and direct, which I really like,” Salvi reported to Ekstra Bladet newspaper. “As a character, Kevin reminds me of Kimi a lot. They are both Nordic, who are — how should I say it? They do not care about politics and they have no facade.

“The first impression may be misleading, because they struggle to have an immediate connection with you. But when you work with them, and get to know them a little deeper, they are really open.”

“They are like cats,” the Italian added. “If they are afraid, you see it. If they are angry, you see it. And that is really good. You know how they think and feel.

“You never leave a meeting with Kevin and think ‘He said one thing to me but he may mean something quite different’. No, he said it because he believes it.”

So far in the 2017 season, Magnussen has scored five World Championship points in comparison with team-mate Romain Grosjean‘s ten.