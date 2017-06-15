Marcus Armstrong: “It’s About Time we got some Reward”

A spectacular weekend for the Prema Powerteam saw the outfit pick up two wins and three further podiums allowing the team to continue to dominate the teams championship in ADAC Formula 4. 16-year-old Juri Vips won the final race and now leads the standings by 17 points.

The Red Bull Ring proved to be a special track for the Italian team, who started the weekend with a win as pole man Marcus Armstrong picked up his first of the season. The Kiwi had seemed unstoppable on Saturday, but could only pick up a third behind teammate Juan Manuel Correa come race two.

The reverse grid race threw up further silverware as Armstrong fought threw from tenth to claim another third, leaving the weekend as the highest scoring driver and moving up the third in the points table. Vips meanwhile took the flag and thus regained the series lead from race two winner Felipe Drugovich.

“I’m really happy with the race weekend.” said star man Armstrong. “Straight away we were quick from Friday practice and on Saturday we got a double pole by such a margin I was extremely satisfied.

“It’s about time we got some reward for our hard work and getting three podiums with one win in a weekend makes us really pleased.”

Vips and Drugovich took their second wins of the season, becoming the first repeat winner after seven races. The Estonian knew that improvements still had to be made if he is to claim the title.

“It was generally a good weekend as we extended our championship lead, but we still need to work in qualifying because we didn’t have a really clean session. I’m happy with how this round played out though, winning the last race before the summer break.”

Vips leads the championship on 119 points, from Van Amersfoort Racing‘s Drugovich on 102 and Armstrong on 90. Correa meanwhile is still looking for his first win in eighth, with 56 points.