Marcus Ericsson: “I got the maximum out of the car in the race”

Pascal Wehrlein finished at the rear of the field on Sunday in Canada - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Marcus Ericsson admitted the weekend at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve was a tough one for the Sauber F1 Team after the Swede could only muster a thirteenth place finish on Sunday.

Despite this, Ericsson felt the team made progress when it came to tyre management, which will benefit them later in the season, and although he was only able to better Stoffel Vandoorne and team-mate Pascal Wehrlein on Sunday, he feels confident that there is pace in the C36-Ferrari.

“Overall it has been a tough weekend, but I got the maximum out of the car in the race,” said Ericsson. “We made a step forward with our tyre management throughout the race.

“The pace that I had was similar to our direct competitors for most parts of the race. Now we have to build on that and take those insights with us to Baku.”

Team-mate Wehrlein started from the pit lane after his qualifying crash, but finished two laps down at the rear of the field after a day of struggles, and the German is hoping the team can find out the reasons for their inability to be competitive in Canada ahead of the next round in Azerbaijan.

“It was a difficult weekend – for one because of the crash in the qualifying, and also because I could not keep up with the lap times of the competition,” said Wehrlein.

“We have to make sure that we understand the reason for that. For now we are focusing on the upcoming weekend in Baku.”