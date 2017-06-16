Maximilian Günther: “This is a really good way to start the weekend”

Maximilian Günther secured his first pole position of the 2017 FIA European Formula 3 Championship season in dominant fashion on Friday afternoon at a wet but drying Hungaroring, ending more than three-tenths of a second clear of the rest of the field.

The Prema Powerteam driver comes into the race weekend in Hungary on the back of two race victories around the streets of Pau that propelled the German firmly into the championship battle, and he starts this weekend just two points behind joint leaders Joel Eriksson and Lando Norris.

Günther knows points are paid during the races, but starting from pole position at the Hungaroring, a track notoriously difficult to overtake on, gives him a good advantage heading into Saturday’s opener.

“It’s been a really good qualifying session for me as I had a very good feeling from the beginning and was really comfortable in the car,” said Günther. “Everything went pretty much ideally as we kept improving while the track was drying up.

“This is a really good way to start the weekend. It’s still only qualifying and there are no points for grabs but I’m positive for the coming day. We will see tomorrow but I think we know what to work on.”