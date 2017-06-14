Melandri: “I feel good, both physically and mentally.”

Marco Melandri is determined to put Donington behind him and look ahead to Ducati’s home round at Misano in just a few days time.

Melandri has been on the podium three times at the Italian track and will be looking to add to that tally. Both Ducati’s have had track testing time here, but they did not manage to completely fix the issues they suffered with at Imola and Donington.

“I’m very confident ahead of this round. I feel good, both physically and mentally. In the tests done at Misano we gathered some important data, despite not having been able to completely solve the issues we’ve encountered at Imola and Donington.”

“I think the team has done a great technical analysis afterwards and devised some solutions that can help me improve my performance, so I feel optimistic and refreshed. The weather will be very hot, so it will be difficult for everyone during the races. Our rivals will be very competitive, but Misano is a good track for the Panigale R so I’m ready to battle.”

Kawasaki are certainly the team to beat here, with Tom Sykes holding the fastest lap record and Superpole record, and Jonathan Rea holding the circuit record. Last year was a Kawasaki 1-2, and it was only in race two where a Ducati made an appearance on the podium with Davide Guigliano.

Round 7 of the World Superbike championship begins on Friday with FP1 at 09:45 (CET).