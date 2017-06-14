Mike Epps: “We showed a glimpse of our potential”

Autoaid/RCIB Insurance Racing driver Mike Epps said that his ten-position storm in race two of the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship at Croft on Sunday was just a glimpse of what he’s capable of – suggesting there’s more to come following the break.

Epps started 20th in race one, suffering from a lack of running on Saturday following the horror crash that ended the session prematurely. Making up five places in the first two laps he looked set for a points finish, though this was dashed at the end of the next lap when heavy contact at the notorious final hairpin saw him pick up damage and limp home for 22nd.

Race two saw Epps pick up his only points of the weekend, making clean but decisive moves through the field and into a points-scoring twelfth position. His seventh points finish of the season, Epps was able to demonstrate his true pace for the first time since his career-best eighth at Oulton Park last time out.

Unfortunately race three saw further, heavier contact, with the driver fielding two large shunts in the first three corners; the result being race-ending suspension damage to the Team HARD machine.

“I don’t really feel like we got a chance to do anything this weekend to be honest.” Epps said.

“We showed a glimpse of our potential in race two, which proved we’ve gone in the right direction with the car, but other than that it was really a case of the circumstances going against us.”

“I was racing cleanly with everybody in the opening race but then just smashed off for no real reason at the hairpin, and then race three was over before it had started really as we got bashed around again, so race two was the only one where I was given the chance to show my pace.”

“I think we actually could have had a really good weekend here if things had gone our way, but sadly once again we’ve seen the poor driving standards of others cost us in two races and the policing of that needs to be stricter as we’ve reached the point where there’s just too much contact.