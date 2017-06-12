Nico Hülkenberg: “We were a bit worried on how good we were going to be”

Nico Hülkenberg felt positive after finishing eighth in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix, with the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team finishing just 1.742 seconds behind the ailing Scuderia Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen.

Hülkenberg had started tenth on the grid but was one of the earliest to make their first pit stop on lap eleven, but then made his Supersoft tyres last the remaining fifty-nine laps, with the German admitting afterwards he did not expect to have a competitive weekend around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Hülkenberg also felt the wind around the circuit was at times crazy, but was able to keep the car facing in the right direction, and was rewarded with a fourth points finish in five races, and four more points towards the championship.

“Today’s race was quite positive for us overall; everything was running pretty smoothly although the wind was crazy at times; blowing the car from left to right on the straight!” said Hülkenberg.

“Obviously we were helped by some DNFs but nevertheless I found myself in eighth place and four nice points isn’t bad given this was a track where we were a bit worried on how good we were going to be.”