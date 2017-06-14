Norton receive prestigious Motul Team Award at 2017 TT

Motorcycle manufacturer Norton have received the prestigious Motul Team Award for technical excellence at the 2017 Isle of Man TT races.

The award was created by Motul, who are the official lubricant partner to the TT. It is decided by the TT Race Management Team, which includes Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson, Rider Liaison Officers Richard Quayle and John Barton and TT Business Development Manager Paul Phillips from the Isle of Man Government Department of Economic Development Motorsport team.

The award was given to Norton for being the only team to have two top ten finishers in both the RST Superbike race and the PokerStars Senior TT, thanks to team mates Josh Brookes and David Johnson.

Johnson finished seventh in the Superbike race, fourteen seconds ahead of his team mate. In the Senior TT, Brookes finished in sixth with his team mate hot on his heels, while also taking the accolade of fastest Norton around the TT at 130.883mph.

"At Motul, performance is everything and we understand that there are a number of factors to delivering great results which Norton has undoubtedly achieved this year." Leslie Raiwoit, Motorsport Co-ordinator, Motul, commented. "The team is very deserving winners of this year's award which recognises not only where they are today but the journey they have taken to get here."

Stuart Garner, MD, Norton Motorcycles:



“I’m really pleased to win this award but it reflects exactly what we’ve strived to create at Norton – a team. And that team is built not only from the two great riders that we have on our bikes and an excellent group of mechanics supporting them on event but is also for every one of the people who work for us including all of the hard working people back at the factory who have helped us to get where we are today.”