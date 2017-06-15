Ollerenshaw Says Owen has Potential after Silverstone Result

A personal best result for Chase Owen at the Silverstone round of the BRDC British F3 Championship sees the American move up to equal seventh in the drivers standings, ensuring he, along with Omar Ismail, lead the midfield battle of drivers.

Owen, who races for the Hillspeed by Cliff Dempsey Racing team has had a troubled year to date, but remained clear in race three to benefit from the accidents around him and finish fourth.

“Chase did a good job in races two and three, his pace was very strong and ending the event with his best result so far is very positive”, said team principal Richard Ollerenshaw.

“It wasn’t the best start in qualifying, and the race one accident impacted race two, but we’re very happy with fourth in the final race which confirms the potential.”

He had retired in the opening event, yet still fought his way back to ninth in race two. The result in the final encounter proved the speed that Owen potentially had during the weekend and the points his race one incident lost him.

Elsewhere, teammate Nick Worm completed another lonely weekend, finishing no higher than thirteenth, while also being the only driver to not drop under the two-minute mark in qualifying.

“This weekend marked the first time Nick has visited such a high-speed GP circuit, it was daunting at first considering his lack of experience but he chipped away all weekend and was very pleased with what he came away with.” continued Ollerenshaw.

“In the final race, it was great to see him battling well with quicker drivers.”