Paffett targets consistancy as DTM heads to Hungary

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Mercedes me driver Gary Paffett currently sits in third place in the DTM championship after a promising start to the 2017 season, this weekend the series heads east to Hungary as it races at the Hungaroring.

In the four races this season, Paffett’s worst result has been seventh and includes a second place podium at Hockenheim that saw him fight hard with fellow Brit Jamie Green.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Paffett is in a good mood, “I’m really looking forward to going to Budapest. It’s a fantastic city and it will be good fun to drive one of our cars through the streets of Budapest on Thursday.

“We’ve had two really strong first two weekends. The performance of our car is good, and I think we can go there and have another good weekend. It’s a circuit I enjoy driving.” said Paffett.

Mercedes have had a strong start to the season with Lucas Auer taking two victories, but hot on their heels is the Audi’s with Green having also taken two victories.

“I’m pretty happy with the start to the season and want to continue the run of strong results that I’ve had so far this year. We’re not really looking at the championship yet. It’s great to be in third place in the championship after two race weekends, which means we’re contenders at the moment, but there’s still a long way to go.

“We have to focus on each weekend as it comes. To be honest, you need to produce consistently good performances to win a championship. That’s what we did at the first two race weekends of the season and that’s what we have to try to do again for the next seven.”