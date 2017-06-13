Paul Di Resta hopeful of strong finish on ‘one of the best tracks’

Paul di Resta is looking forward to heading back to the track he calls ‘one of the best tracks on the race calendar’.

DTM heads to Hungary this weekend for the third race weekend on the calendar as the three German marques head into battle at the Hungaroring.

“I love driving at the Hungaroring.” said di Resta. “For me, it’s one of the best tracks on the race calendar. The middle sector with its combination of turns is great to drive. You have to find your rhythm and have a good vehicle balance, and only then is a fast lap possible.

The Mercedes-AMG Motorsport SILBERPFEIL Energy driver will be looking to put the last race weekend behind him after missing out on points in both races.

“The track with its fast corners is very demanding for car, tyres and driver, but that’s exactly what I love about it.

“The start of the season was certainly not the best as far as I’m concerned, but I’m confident that we can turn things around.” he added.