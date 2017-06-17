Porsche Sheds 8kg in Pre-Race BoP Adjustment

The pair of factory GTE Pro Porsche 911 RSRs have been handed an 8kg weight break from Balance of Performance adjustments ahead of today’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The change comes after the German marque had struggled to compete with key rivals like Aston Martin Racing during practise and qualifying, with Michael Christensen‘s seventh place on the grid coming almost second behind the GTE polesitter.

With the sister works car starting 13th in class despite its prolific line-up of Richard Lietz, Frederic Makowiecki and Patrick Pilet, the GTE Pro 911s will now be allowed to run a base weight of 1250kg, in what was the only BoP adjustment post-qualifying.

The Chevrolet team had previously been mandated to run a smaller air-restrictor on their Corvette C7.R following a pre-event test, the only other change from BoP for the event. This comes in stark contrast to last year, where a raft of adjustments were made following qualifying domination by Ford and Ferrari.