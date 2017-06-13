Red Bull GRC Fantasy Challenge Picks – Ottawa

Red Bull Global Rallycross makes its first visit to Canada this weekend, which will also be the championship’s first rounds outside of the US since 2015’s double header event in Barbados.

The championship has so far had four different winners from four events, making picking drivers for the Red Bull GRC Fantasy Challenge harder than ever.

Nevertheless, The Checkered Flag‘s Dominik Wilde will get you ready for the weekend by offering his picks for the upcoming rounds north of the border.

Tier 1 – Tanner Foust



Picking a tier one driver is tough this weekend – Tanner Foust was in a league of his own in the previous two rounds, but Steve Arpin, the winner of the last race in Thompson, will be feeding off strong home support in Canada. Only one can be chosen and on this occasion it has to be Foust. He was on target for an unprecedented full weekend sweep before a broken wheel ended his run in the second final in New England. He’s bounced back from disappointment before and he’ll be keen to regain that championship lead that he held all too briefly at the last event.

Tier 2 – Scott Speed



Scott Speed? Tier two? We’ve gone three races now without the ex-F1 man on the top step of the podium, however, he hasn’t been out of that top three all year. The other driver in this tier, Mitchell DeJong, may be impressing this year but Speed won the season opener, is reigning double champion, and is also heading this year’s title charge.



Tier 3 – Chris Atkinson

Chris Atkinson’s breakthough Podium in Thomspon makes him a good choice for this week. Subaru have shown promise all year so for them to finally deliver will be a huge weight off the Vermont teams shoulders. Atkinson’s first taste of champagne in rallycross will no doubt leave him wanting more too.

Tiebreaker – Cyril Raymond



With his unstoppable recent success on both sides of the Atlantic, only a fool would bet against Cyril Raymond. A first and second time winner in New England, the Frechman has also won three races on the trot in the equivalent RX2 championship in Europe. Raymond is firmly establishing himself as the undisputed king of Lites.

You can enter the Red Bull GRC Fantasy Challenge for Ottawa HERE