Renault’s Cyril Abiteboul happy with team performance in Montreal

Things are looking up for Renault in Canada, especially after a frustrating retirement in Monaco Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

The Canadian Grand Prix allowed Renault Sport Formula 1 Team to reduce the gap in the Constructors’ Championship to Williams Martini Racing.

Overall it was a strong Grand Prix for the Enstone-based outfit as Nico Hulkenberg finished in eighth and just outside the points was Jolyon Palmer in eleventh. With a strong qualifying, Hulkenberg was able to improve well and miss the incident happening behind him between Carlos Sainz Jr and Romain Grosjean. Unlike teammate Palmer who lost some time because of the incident.

After a frustrating retirement in Monaco, Managing Director Cyril Abiteboul believes it’s good for Renault to resume their series of points finishes, with this Grand Prix allowing them to close the gap in the Constructors’ Championship with Williams.

“We had a good race today in Montreal,” said Abiteboul. “The results were positive and we’re happy to be resuming our series of points finishes after a frustrating retirement in Monaco.

“Today’s race allowed us to reduce the deficit between us and Williams, as we are aiming for sixth in the Constructors’ Championship before the mid-season break. Nico had a good race, with a very strong pace, finishing on the lead lap. He was able to stay focused and remain unaffected by the mayhem and penalties around him.

“Jo had a similar strategy and he now has two P11 finishes in a row. The priority moving forward is for him to qualify higher in order to get a shot at winning some points and contribute to the team’s effort to gain ground in the Constructors’ Championship.”