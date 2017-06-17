Rene Rast Claims Maiden DTM Pole Position in Budapest

Audi was the top manufacturer at the Hungaroring DTM Series round last season and it looks as though the Ingolstadt team is set to repeat that feat this weekend.

Rene Rast led the domination in qualifying which saw the team claim the top five slots of the grid – with Jamie Green and Mattias Ekström completing the top three positions.

Green had been the pacesetter early on in the session, but was beaten by the German late on by 0.076 seconds.

“I am mega happy. This is something one can hardly describe. Pole position is very unexpected for me. So far, I have improved every race weekend,” Rast said. “It didn’t look too good at the beginning with P9 on the first set of tyres, but I also had some traffic. I was still eight tenths of a seconds down on pole. With the second set of tyres, it worked out much better, that was just great.”

This result also marks the first Audi pole position of the season.

Ekström is set to start from third on the grid, with himself Nico Muller and Mike Rockenfeller separated by only half a tenth but nearly a second off the overall pace.

BMW‘s Augusto Farfus was the best place non-Audi in sixth place, ahead of the final Audi of Loic Duval.

Championship leader Lucas Auer was the quickest Mercedes in eighth place, followed by the British duo of Gary Paffett and Tom Blomqvist.

Race start is at 14.45 local time.