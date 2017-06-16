Rob Smith: “We’re Starting to get that Momentum Going Now”

Rob Smith was pleased with his MINI CHALLENGE – JCW weekend, in which he picked up two second places and a fastest lap, allowing him to keep his championship hopes alive. Smith has expressed the importance of consistency coming into the weekend and will know that points are important for his title bid.

Rob was the only driver who could keep up with Brett Smith in the opening race, finishing under two seconds behind the eventual winner having pressured for most of the race.

“This weekend has gone how things should have from the start of the season for us, we know we have the pace so a double podium is another nice reward for the team and for all the hard work all of us have been putting in”, said an elated Smith.

“At the end of the day, a win would’ve been nice but second and fastest lap – as I got in both races – is the same number of points as a win.”

Race two was a similar affair as the MINI UK VIP driver avoided the contact in the opening lap to find himself inside the top three. An early red flag halted proceedings ensuring the safety car order, became the finishing the final result, giving Smith second place behind Max Bladon.

“As I said at the start of the season, it’s all about consistency in this championship and we’re starting to get that momentum going now with three podiums on the bounce.”

“For the rest of the year all of the circuits we visit are where I’ve been strong and had good results in the past. From where we were in the championship a few rounds back to where we are now, we’re back in the fight.”

Smith leaves the weekend equal fourth with David Grady on 285 points.