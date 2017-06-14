Seb Morris: “We Had an Amazing Strategy”

Seb Morris and Rick Parfitt Jnr stormed to their second win of the season at Silverstone. (Credit: Craig Robertson/RacePhotography.net)

Seb Morris has lauded Team Parker Racing‘s ‘amazing’ race strategy, after the Welshman swept to a dominant GT3 victory alongside Rick Parfitt Jnr in the #31 Bentley Continental at Sunday’s three-hour Silverstone 500 event.

Morris alongside Parfitt Jnr led from the first corner, as the pairing bagged their second victory of the season after being belatedly awarded top spot at Rockingham – with Morris believing Team Parker Racing’s early-stopping strategy proved to be a decisive factor.

“The race was faultless, and we had an amazing strategy,” Morris said.

“The team decided to run the car light rather than running heavy on fuel and that really helped us.”

Despite a stuttering start to the season, victory for Morris and Parfitt at Silverstone saw the Bentley duo cut into Jon Minshaw and Phil Keen‘s title-leading advantage, whittling the gap down to only four points heading into the international round of Spa-Francorchamps.

“We took a hit at Oulton and then again at Snetterton, but in the big ones we seem to be winning so that’s working out OK and we’ve closed up on the championship lead.

A success penalty for July’s round in Belgium hasn’t deterred Morris, who believes consistency will be key to sustaining the #31 Bentley’s championship charge.

“It’s always tough with the success penalties we receive, and we just have to ride that wave.



“We’ll have a penalty for the next one and maybe won’t have one for the race after. It’s just a question of just trying to stay within the top four in the remaining races, and I think that’ll be job done if we can do that.”