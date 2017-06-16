Shedden Holds 11-Point Lead Despite ‘Sabbatical From Sharp End’

Gordon Shedden takes an 11-point lead into the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship summer break, relieved to emerge from a ‘hard-fought’ visit to Croft with a solid points haul.

The reigning champion netted three top-10 results in the visit to North Yorkshire, yet to finish a race outside the top 10 in 2017 besides his race three disqualification at Donington Park back in April.

Shedden left the same Croft weekend 52 points adrift of championship leader Sam Tordoff 12 months ago, a deficit which he would go on to trim and ultimately overhaul by the season’s conclusion in October.

That achievement remained on the Halfords Yuasa Racing man’s conscience when summing up the most recent trio of races, saying “to come away from here, after last year’s results at Croft, leading the championship is mega.

“This time last year I was ninth in the standings and 52 points off the lead and I went on to win the championship, so I am clearly in a great position. I always say championships are won on the bad weekends and not the great ones so if this is bad, I will take it.”

Results of fourth, fifth and ninth place came Shedden’s way, an outcome that Shedden remained satisfied with despite feeling unable to challenge his RWD rivals on a weekend that included wins for Ashley Sutton and Colin Turkington.

“It has been a hard-fought weekend for me where we were struggling with out-and-out pace against the rear-wheel drive cars, but I have emerged with a good points haul and happy to go into the sabbatical at the sharp end. Overall, I am disappointed but it could have been much worse.”

The Honda driver also sent his best regards to those involved in Saturday’s multi-car qualifying accident, which saw Aron Taylor-Smith, Jeff Smith and Luke Davenport sustain injuries.

“My thoughts go out to the boys who suffered injuries in the qualifying accidents. I hope they all make a speedy recovery.”

Photo: BTCC Media