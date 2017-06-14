Tony Kanaan: “We paid the price for my mistake”

Tony Kanaan recovered to finish second in the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at the Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday despite a race full of incident and a stop and hold penalty for avoidable contact and blocking.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver fell two laps down due to penalty, handed to him when he was deemed to be the perpetrator of a nine car crash when he edged up the track and pushed James Hinchcliffe into Mikhail Aleshin that triggered a chain reaction behind them.

The Brazilian recovered the lost laps during the caution periods later in the race, but was unable to bridge the gap to the front, but when Scott Dixon and Takuma Sato crashed out with just a handful of laps remaining, he was able to finish on the podium in Texas for a third consecutive season.

“It was a tough night, just very intense from the first to the last lap,” said Kanaan. “I’m going to apologize to (James Hinchcliffe) for what happened – I just got up a little too high.

“We paid the price for my mistake. We got a penalty, paid the penalty, and we were able to finish second. I’m proud of the team for sticking with me and fighting our way back up front.

“It was just an intense race. A lot of things happened and you had to avoid a lot of things to finish. I’m not going to lie, I’m glad it’s over.”