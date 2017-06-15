Vijay Mallya: “Imagine What Force India Could Do With Fair Income”

After seven races of the 2017 Formula One season, Sahara Force India sit fourth in the constructor’s championship with 71 points, just 41 behind Red Bull Racing, and team owner Vijay Mallya is keen to highlight what an extraordinary job his team is doing.

Mallya has been outspoken in his views regarding Formula One’s distribution of prize money and following his team’s impressive start to the season has reiterated the need for a fairer system by suggesting that his team could be doing even better with a fair slice of the pie.

In doing so he has also moved to quash rumours that his team is up for sale.

“Please let’s once and for all stop this speculation about the team being for sale. We are focussed on performance,” Mallya tweeted. “Of course we will relentlessly pursue our campaign for fair and equitable distribution of money from FOM. No let up on this.

“If competition has to be fair, imagine what we could do with a bit more of fair income.”

The Indian business tycoon also tweeted a response to criticism his team received regarding the outfit’s bold livery change at the start of the season. Along with a screenshot of the current constructor’s standings, Mallya tweeted: “So much for those who made fun of us when we launched are car.”

One of those critics was former Force India driver Nico Hulkenberg who tweeted at the time, “Now you see why I left Force India,” accompanied by a photograph of the bright pink VJM10.