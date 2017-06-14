Will Power ecstatic after ‘intense’ Texas victory

Will Power secured his second victory at the Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday evening, coming through the chaos for his second win of 2017 and recover a significant amount of points in the championship.

The Team Penske driver led a race-high 180 laps around the 1.5-mile oval, and was battling Scott Dixon for the victory in the closing laps until the New Zealander crashed out after contact with Takuma Sato, allowing Power a clear run to the chequered flag in a race that ended under caution.

Power admitted it was an intense evening under the lights in Texas, but he was happy to bring the car to victory lane in what he feels is his second home.

“It was very intense,” said Power. “I could see (Scott) Dixon was able to pass me at the start/finish line. So, I was starting to think about what I was going to do there at the end.

“Phenomenal job by the guys in the pits. I am so stoked, so happy for Verizon. Shows you how good that Chevy engine is, man, it was super fast tonight. I’m so stoked to win in my second home, where my wife (Liz) is from, Texas. All the family is here, it just feels awesome.”