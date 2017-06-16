Wolff: Ocon is going to be “a superstar of the future”

Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team’s boss Toto Wolff believes that Sahara Force India F1 Team’s Esteban Ocon is destined to shine in the sport.

The Frenchman is undertaking his first full season in Formula 1, after joining former team Manor ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix in 2016.

So far in 2017, Ocon has scored points in all but one race, as is hot on the heels of his much more experienced teammate, Sergio Perez.

“Force India could have done many more points,” Wolff spoke after the Canadian Grand Prix.

“He did a great race. Really fantastic for his first season. He’s developing just in the right way, he’s going to be a superstar of the future.”

Force India’s COO Otmar Szafnauer is just as pleased with the youngster’s progress and consistency, and is glad that the team chose to sign him for the season.

“It’s one of the reasons we chose him,” Szafnauer reported.

“It’s hard to predict the future but we’re happy he’s done what we thought he could do.

“We’ve got two drivers that can work together and now they’re close together which means they’ll be pushing each other.

“We had that with Nico [Hulkenberg] and Sergio and we were a little unsure with Esteban, we thought, but he’s quickly gotten up to speed now and that will just push both of them forward.“