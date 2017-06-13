Yamaha Riders Encouraged after Catalunya Test

Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi both took heart from the progress made by Movistar Yamaha in today’s official test at the Circuit de Catalunya. The team struggled desperately around the low-grip Catalunya circuit on Sunday with Rossi and Vinales eighth and tenth respectively but the pair tested a new frame each in an attempt to solve the problem.

Vinales was second fastest, behind reigning champion Marc Marquez, and was particularly pleased with his consistency over long runs which was found wanting in Sunday’s race.

“We tried many things today, many new set-ups and some different settings on the bike and I was feeling comfortable all day. I’ve been riding well, riding with a lot of confidence on the YZR-M1, so for me it was a good day. Overall for the test the feeling was really good, in the afternoon it was better with the very hot conditions and we completed many laps in the ’45’s and then ’46’s so I was quite happy.”

Rossi also believes he has found some new ideas which will serve him well in the future, even if he was only tenth fastest today.

“It was a good day of testing because we had a lot of interesting items to try from the Yamaha side and I think it was a positive day because we have learnt a lot about the bike and where we can improve. At the end, the feeling was better even if we have not yet solved all the problems. Tomorrow we will have another day, with some further test items so we will try to continue the work.”

The team will stay on in Barcelona for a day of private testing on Tuesday.