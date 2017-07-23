Carey Seeking More German Teams to join Formula 1 Grid

Chase Carey, the boss of Formula 1, has indicated his desire to see more German manufacturers to join the championship in the future.

Currently only the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team race in the premiere single seater category, but Carey would love to see the likes of BMW, Audi and Porsche consider entering Formula 1.

Carey points out that Germany have had a good representation towards the front of the field in recent years, with Nico Rosberg claiming the World Championship in 2016 with Mercedes, while Sebastian Vettel has been a perennial frontrunner for a number of years.

“Our goal is that companies like that want to run teams in Formula One,” said Carey to German publication Sport Bild. “It’s why we are adjusting the technical and economic conditions.

“We have a German champion, a German car as champion, a German fighting for the title this year. And we would like to have more German teams.”

Carey would also like to see the German Grand Prix become a permanent fixture on the Formula 1 calendar, with the Hockenheimring coming back onto the schedule in 2018. However, since the Nurburgring held their final race back in 2013, the race has only been on the calendar every other year, something that disappoints Formula 1’s boss.

“The German Grand Prix has a great history and we want to fight for it to continue,” said Carey.