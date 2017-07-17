Formula 1

Fernando Alonso: “Hopefully, it hasn’t done any damage to the engine”

1.2k Views
Fernando Alonso retired from the British Grand Prix due to a fuel pressure issue - Credit: Andrew Hone/McLaren

Fernando Alonso’s qualifying exploits caused an eruption from the crowd on Saturday, but the McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team driver was forced to retire from the British Grand Prix on Sunday, the seventh time this season that he has not seen the chequered flag.

Alonso is now hoping that the fuel pressure problem that saw him retire at Silverstone on Sunday does not mean that he’s lost the engine completely, especially after taking a thirty-place grid penalty due to putting the engine in his MCL32 in the first place!

Despite all this, Alonso admitted he would have been more disappointed to retire if the car was on course for a top ten finish, but this was not the case, and he now turns his attention to the Hungarian Grand Prix at the end of the month, expecting for McLaren to be much more competitive there.

“It was a difficult weekend for us, starting last with the penalties; then in the race, when I was following a group of cars, I had another issue,” said Alonso. “Hopefully, it hasn’t done any damage to the engine and we’ll be able to keep using it in the future.

“Stoffel [Vandoorne] was eleventh today, so I think we weren’t quick enough to be in the points today and I think I could have ended up thirteenth or fourteenth, so the retirement is a little bit less painful than it would be if we’d lost a points finish.

“Now I’m looking ahead to Hungary, which should be a better weekend for us.”

Related Posts

  • Will Mac

    I can only see 2 team possibilities for Alonso next year- Mclaren (if Mercedes powered) or Williams.

  • Aderson Pereira

    In that case it would be better to stay in Mclaren Mercedes that has a better chassis than Williams.

  • Will Mac

    This year yes, but next years Williams is the first chassis developed under Paddy and the new design team guys.

  • Aderson Pereira

    It is true. Even
    more now that it seems that Mclaren will continue with the Honda
    engines since neither Ferrari nor Mercedes want to provide engines. The problem would be for Williams to have money to pay Alonso’s salary.

  • Will Mac

    Thats the issue. And I can’t quite figure out Claire Williams, she says the oddest things in interviews. Hopefully Flavio can bring a sponsor along.