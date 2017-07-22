Gasly still aiming for Formula 1 despite STR Chances Diminishing

Pierre Gasly is still aiming to join the Formula 1 Grid in 2018 with Scuderia Toro Rosso despite it looking increasingly likely that the team will retain both Carlos Sainz Jr and Daniil Kvyat next season.

Speculation has been rife in recent weeks that Sainz will depart the team to join the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team after appearing to fall out with the Faenza-based squad, but in recent days there seems to have been reconciliation between the driver and team.

For Gasly, that means the chances of jumping into a seat are reduced, but the 2016 GP2 Series champion still has one goal – the reach Formula 1.

“For me my target is still the same. At the moment nothing is signed in Toro Rosso,” said Gasly to NBC Sports. “Of course at the moment everyone is talking with everyone, and every week it’s changing.

“Until it will be official, I think everything is possible. Of course my targets stay the same after winning GP2 last year. I just feel like I am ready for F1. I will keep pushing until it happens.”

If a drive within the Red Bull stable is not forthcoming, Gasly may need to look outside for a drive, but he knows the next couple of months will determine his plans for 2018.

“At the moment I’m just focused on F1, and then after we will see in a couple of months what will happen for next year,” said Gasly.