Guenther Steiner: Haas Has “Achieved What We Promised To Achieve”

Haas F1 Team team principal Guenther Steiner has praised the team for their performance at the first half of the season, ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The American outfit has a total of 29 points from ten races so far, equalling their total points tally from the whole of last year, and Steiner, ahead of this weekend’s race at the Hungaroring, wants the team to continue this kind of performance in the second half of the season.

“Overall, I think the team achieved what we promised to achieve – to be respectable and to get points,” said Steiner. “In the first year we ended up with 29 points over the whole season. Halfway through our second season, we are up to 29 points.

“We always try to do what we say we’re going to do, and the rest of the season we just want to continue like we did in the first half and, ultimately, try to better our position in the championship from last year.”

Last time out at the British Grand Prix, Haas tried out Brembo and Carbon Industrie brakes with their driver Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen to find a preferred brake package with their Haas VF-17.

Despite finding valuable data between the two different brakes suppliers, Haas plans to do further testing at the Hungaroring with the track providing a lot of braking zones compare to Silvertstone.

“We made one step toward understanding the new brakes,” said Steiner. “There is a second step because in Silverstone there is no hard braking – it’s one of the circuits where you use the brakes less than in all of the other circuits.

“Hungary is the opposite. You use the brakes quite a bit and you have no time to cool them down because there are no big straights. So, we continue our testing and see where we get in FP1 and FP2, and then decide what we are going to do for the race.”

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi will once again take over Magnussen’s seat for Free Practice 1 for further F1 experience. The Italian driver filled in for the Dane at Silverstone last time out and Steiner has praised the Italian for his maturity.

“Antonio’s performance was good. He did what we asked him to do and his feedback was excellent. He has experience,” said Steiner.

“He did two races and quite a bit of winter testing this year for Sauber, but he still surprised us with his feedback about what the car was doing. He’s very professional and he was fast, as well.”