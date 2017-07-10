Renault’s Cyril Abiteboul: “We Are Turning The Page”

Renault Sport F1 Team‘s Managing Director Cyril Abiteboul reflects this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix as a missed opportunity for points.

Jolyon Palmer started from 16th but starting on the soft tyres helped him push up to finished in 11th place, within seconds behind Lance Stroll in 10th whilst Nico Hulkenberg started in 11th but suffered a bad start after anti-stall kicked in. Nico dropped down the field but recovered to finished 13th in the race, ahead of both Sauber’s and Daniil Kvyat.

Renault missed out on points whilst their rivals grabbed points to pull away from Renault. Haas F1 Team scored vital points to pull away from Renault thanks to Romain Grosjean‘s 6th place finish. Renault still sit in 8th place in the constructor standings with 18 points, all scored by Hulkenberg.

Abiteboul commented after the race: “After Baku, the Austrian Grand Prix represents the second opportunity we missed to score points.”

“Despite a generally good race, starting in P16 didn’t give Jo the opportunity to finish in the points. Again, we need to qualify better to score on Sundays”

Abiteboul also commented about Hulkenberg’s strange start and why his pace was off compare to other sessions over the course of the weekend.

“Nico’s race was very difficult – he had a bad start that needs to be investigated, in addition, we need to understand why his pace wasn’t aligned with the rest of weekend”

“On a positive note, we see that our engine programme is heading in the right direction, allowing for a strong race pace and a new podium.”

Despite leaving Spielberg empty handed, Abiteboul says the focus now turns to the British Grand Prix and aim to head back into the right direction with new parts within the chassis set to be introduced.

“We are turning the page and look forward to a quick turnaround to Silverstone. The British Grand Prix marks the beginning of a sequence of strong chassis developments. We continue to work hard to reach our targets.”