Ricciardo: Vettel’s Move “Silly, Not Dangerous”

Red Bull Racing‘s Daniel Ricciardo says Sebastian Vettel‘s actions in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix were deemed as “silly” and not “dangerous”.

The Baku race winner reckoned his former Red Bull team mate didn’t get away from the incident too lightly when he clashed with title contender Lewis Hamilton behind the safety car.

Vettel was given a 10 second stop and go penalty for his actions but still managed to finish ahead of Hamilton due to the Brit making an emergency pit stop when his headrest became loose.

Sebastian was under risk of further punishment by the FIA this week after the governing body investigated the incident in Paris on Monday. The outcome was that the FIA will not take any more action with Vettel and put the case to bed, despite some critics felt the 4 time world champion’s action were worthy of a disqualification or a race ban.

Ricciardo, who went on to win the race thanks to the pair’s troubles, felt the whole situation between the two has escalated by the fact Hamilton didn’t go on to win the race.

On his Red Bull Column, Ricciardo said: “There’s a view going around that Seb got off lightly with the penalty he got, but to me, that’s only because he ended up beating Lewis.”

“For me, a 10-second stop-go penalty, the one Seb got, is the biggest penalty you can have without being black-flagged. There’s no bigger time penalty because you lose 20 seconds in the pits, and then you have to be stationary for 10 seconds.”

The Australian added: “What he did wasn’t right, but it wasn’t dangerous – we were doing 40km/h – so it was more silly than anything. It’s done, and I don’t think it should drag out any more. Somehow I reckon it might get discussed in Austria though!”.

Sebastian has yet to speak to the public about the incident and his hearing with the FIA but will sit alongside Lewis Hamilton and Haas F1 Team‘s Kevin Magnussen in the FIA press conference today at the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix.