Stoffel Vandoorne: “I hope I can have a positive weekend”

Stoffel Vandoorne will be hopeful that his McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team’s recent upswing in performance continues this weekend at the British Grand Prix, with the Belgian aiming for his first top ten result of the season at Silverstone.

Vandoorne is looking forward to his first British Grand Prix as a Formula 1 driver, and believes that the support that everyone will get, but particularly those in British squads, will be extra special.

“I’m really looking forward to going to the British Grand Prix for the first time as part of a British team,” said Vandoorne. “At McLaren Honda, we are lucky that we receive amazing support from fans all over the world, but I know that the atmosphere at Silverstone is extra special.

“I’ve raced in the UK a number of times and I spend a lot of time there with the team, so it does feel like a second home to me now.”

Vandoorne is looking forward to seeing how the MCL32 runs this weekend around the ‘fun’ Silverstone circuit, and he hopes that they can have a competitive weekend as he aims to score his first points of the 2017 season.

“The track is really fun to drive – very fast and tricky in places, especially at the start of the lap, and then the last sector with its infield section requires a different set of skills and a stable, responsive car,” said Vandoorne.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how our car behaves, particularly in those sections, and hopefully we can stand our ground against our nearest rivals.”

Vandoorne is hopeful that he can have a positive weekend, and he admits he is finally finding his feet and feeling comfortable behind the wheel of the 2017 McLaren.

“I’ve stood on the Silverstone podium twice in GP2 and it was a great feeling,” said Vandoorne. “I hope I can have a positive weekend there again and have a smooth run up to Sunday, so we can maximise the package that we have.

“I feel comfortable in the car and we’re definitely making progress, so the aim is to be able to show that in front of the loyal fans and make the most of the weekend.”