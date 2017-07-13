‘Unsafe Car’ Presentation sees Toro Rosso in Trouble at Silverstone

Toro Rosso presented an unsafe car to the stewards at Silverstone - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

The Scuderia Toro Rosso team has been asked to explain their actions after they presented Carlos Sainz Jr’s #55 car in an unsafe condition to scrutineering at Silverstone on Thursday.

A wheel tether was found to be damaged during the mandatory check through the legality of the car, and subsequently the stewards requested for it to be replaced, only for the team to refuse that request.

Toro Rosso’s attempt to enter the car in an unsafe condition is a breach of Article 12.1.1.b of the FIA’s International Sporting Code, and as such they will be asked to explain why they knowingly submitted an unsafe car into scrutineering.

“During initial scrutineering car number 55 was found to have a damaged wheel tether,” said a note from the FIA’s technical department.

“The scrutineers made the team Scuderia Toro Rosso aware of this and asked the team to replace it.

“The team refused to follow the instructions of the scrutineers and therefore the technical delegate checked the damaged tether himself and found that the tether was not only damaged but also several cut fibres were knotted together.

“Therefore the team was aware of the damaged tether and presented the car in an unsafe condition for scrutineering.”