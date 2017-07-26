Wehrlein Excited for Sauber Aero Update at the Hungaroring

Pascal Wehrlein is looking forward to Sauber F1 Team’s aerodynamic update for this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix as the German looks to improve on his results in the second half of 2017.

The Sauber team have had a rough start to the season with Wehrlein missing his first two races due to injury, while five non-finishes between their three drivers and the loss of team principal Monisha Kaltenborn have all struck in the space of the opening ten races.

Despite the run of bad luck and poor performances, the aero upgrade is a positive sign though, and one Wehrlein is excited about being able to use.

“I am looking forward to the Hungarian GP, and in particular to the first part of our aerodynamic update which will be introduced there,” said Wehrlein. “It will be exciting to see how the adaptations will affect our performance.”

Sauber currently sit ninth in the Constructors’ Championship, some nineteen points behind Renault Sport Formula 1 Team but three above McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team. With the Hungarian Grand Prix being the final race before the summer break, Wehrlein is hoping the aero update will help the team finish the first half of the season on a high.

“This will be our last race before the F1 shutdown – I will do my best to perform well and to finish the first half of the season on a positive note,” said Wehrlein.

