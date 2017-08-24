Abiteboul says Palmer and Hulkenberg Will Benefit from Kubica’s Testing

Renault Sport Formula 1 Team’s Racing Managing Director Cyril Abiteboul claimed that the testing done by both Nicholas Latifi and Robert Kubica during the summer break should benefit both their current drivers at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Former Renault driver Kubica had a triumphant return to the sport, having severely damaged his arm in 2011. He completed a staggering 142 laps on Renault’s second day of testing, with Latifi completing fifty four.

“It would be impossible not to mention Robert Kubica’s test outing in the R.S.17 at the Hungaroring test, which was a very productive day from all involved,” said Abiteboul.

“Robert’s journey back to an official Formula 1 test session is an incredible story and he delivered well on the day. He followed Test Driver Nicholas Latifi at the test, with both drivers contributing to our development of the car.

“Both Nico and Jolyon should benefit from the progress made at the test when they hit the track at Spa.”

Formula 1 returns to the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps this weekend following its summer break – a prospect Abiteboul is looking forward to.

“We are excited to get out to Belgium and restart the season on a bright note, but in order to do that we need to stay focused and work hard together as a team.”

With Spa signalling the start of the latter half of the season, Abiteboul is looking towards the end of the season. The team currently sit eighth in the Constructors’ Championship, but is aiming as high as fifth in the table.

“Finishing the season in fifth is our objective, but it will take resilience and determination from everyone at Renault Sport Formula One Team.”