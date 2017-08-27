Ahmed Claims Championship, Winning in Emphatic Style

Despite having to wait all weekend, Enaam Ahmed finally clinched the BRDC British F3 Championship after a typically decisive drive from the front at Snetterton.

Due to technical issues in the second race James Pull would start in eleventh, knowing that only an Ahmed DNF would deny him the title. The challenger did make a strong getaway, gaining four places, but ultimately soon found himself stuck in a queue behind Krishnaraaj Mahadik.

At the back, Manuel Maldonado‘s weekend continued to provide trouble as he was forced to pit with a suspension issue, while Cameron Das‘ poor start got worse as he dropped out the top eight.

Back at the front it was Ahmed simply maintaining the gap to season-long rival Toby Sowery. The Lanan Racing driver, now with nothing to lose kept the pressure up throughout the race as the top four, which also included Jordan Cane and Callan O’Keeffe, broke away from the pack.

Ahmed would not shake off Sowery, but the 17-year-old was hardly fazed, holding off the challenge to claim his twelfth win of the season and his first single-seater championship of his career.

Despite setting the fastest lap on the final lap, Sowery could only manage second with Cane proving his race two win was no fluke. O’Keeffe recovered from a disastrous weekend to claim fourth as Mahadik held off the pack for another fifth from the #5 car.

Chase Owen proved to be Mahadik’s closest rival, benefiting from the strong grid position due to the fast lap in race two. Behind him, Pull’s championship hopes came to an end despite claiming seventh as Ben Hingeley was eighth.