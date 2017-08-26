Ahmed Grabs Another Pole as Title Gets Ever Closer

Enaam Ahmed‘s title will now look even closer as the Carlin driver dominated Snetterton qualifying for the BRDC British F3 Championship. The 17-year-old could not be touched in the second half with a time of 1min 43.202.

A damp circuit greeted the drivers ahead of Saturday qualifying with most of the paddock leaving their garages on wet tyres. Carlin made the decision to swap to dries before the green light as the rest of the field appeared to follow suit.

Toby Sowery and the Fortec Motorsport drivers braved it on track with wet tyres, but were back into the pits after only a lap, deciding that dry tyres were the correct call. With all the field now united it was Ahmed setting the benchmark.

It was hardly going to be an Ahmed domination though with Cameron Das and James Pull taking turns at the front.

Before long it would be the familiar face of Toby Sowery who joined the foray as Ahmed once again found his feet. The championship leader pulled out a four tenths of a second gap as the benchmark continued to drop on the drying track.

It soon turned into of question of what margin for Ahmed, taking pole by 0.339 seconds from Sowery.

A late flying run from Krishnaraaj Mahadik ensured the Indian’s pace at Brands Hatch was no fluke, demoting the Carlin crew of Pull and Das. Jordan Cane had been amongst the front runners for most of the session but would end up sixth as Ben Hingeley and Chase Owen rounded out the top eight.