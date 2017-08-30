Awesome atmosphere in Italy makes Monza special – Daniel Ricciardo

Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo is heading to the Italian Grand Prix race weekend on a high, having bagged an unlikely podium in Belgium last time out.

The Australian is a fan of the circuit known as the ‘Temple of Speed’, although as its name suggests, it is the fastest track on the calendar and with its long straights and few corners, it is a layout that is unlikely to play to the strengths of the RB13 package.

Despite that, and the fact Ricciardo usually prefers his race circuits to be of the more technical variety, the Red Bull driver always enjoys visiting Italy and racing at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

“The atmosphere in Italy is pretty awesome. I normally like more technical tracks, but Monza is still fun. It’s a track I’ve always enjoyed and it’s quite unique.”

One of the positives of being in Monza for Ricciardo is experiencing the passion that emanates from each and every one of the fans around the circuit, whether you drive for Scuderia Ferrari or not, their love of the sport cannot be ignored.

“The driver’s parade in Monza is always special as well. Everyone is shouting Ferrari, but it’s still pretty awesome to experience it.”

At last year’s race, the Australian finished in fifth place, though he was some way behind the four cars ahead of him, and he will be looking to improve on that result this weekend.

Like Spa, Monza is a power-hungry track and so it is unlikely that Red Bull, with their Renault powered machines, will be challenging for the win, but sneaking another podium is always a possibility, and Ricciardo will be ready to pounce on any opportunity that comes his way as always.