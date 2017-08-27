Canet Declared the Winner after Late Red Flag

Aron Canet came through from seventeenth on the grid to win a breathless British Grand Prix which was halted a lap short of the finish. The Spaniard led an Estrella Galicia 1-2 from team-mate Enea Bastianini with results calculated after the penultimate lap following a crash involving Juanfran Guevara and Bo Bendsneyder which brought out the red flags.

Even by it’s own usual standards, Moto3 delievered an absolute thriller with a leading group of 23 riders putting on a spectacular showcase of overtaking and bravery. Polesitter Romano Fenati more than played his part, often taking a daring outside line around Stowe in his efforts to make up positions, while championship leader Joan Mir appeared to race with a target on his back, a group of riders powering past to relegate him to ninth six laps from the finish.

Through all the mayhem came the two Estrella Galicia Hondas of Canet and Bastianini, both of whom had started on the sixth row of the grid, but the crucial move came halfway around the penultimate lap as Canet outbraked his team-mate into Abbey. Little did he know it, but he had just performed the race-winning overtake.

Entering the final lap, Jorge Martin hit the front for Gresini, only to see Gabriel Rodrigo power past on the approach to turn two, but both riders would see hope of a first win disappear once the red flags appeared, Guevara requiring trackside treatment after tangling with Bendsneyder. As a result, Canet and Bastianini took first and second with Martin beating Rodrigo to the final rostrum spot, both ahead of the recovering Mir in fifth.

Livio Loi was one of several riders to lead at one stage, although he later fell to sixth. while Fenati was classified seventh ahead of Andrea Migno, Philipp Oettl and Fabio Di Giannantonio who salvaged tenth despite two off-track excursions.