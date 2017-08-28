Carlos Sainz Jr: “Today’s point is a big reward”

Carlos Sainz Jr admitted he had not expected to finish inside the top ten in the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, so was surprised to come away with a point.

The Scuderia Toro Rosso started outside the top ten but drove strongly, finishing just behind Sahara Force India F1 Team driver Esteban Ocon, and he enjoyed the battles he had throughout the forty-four lap race.

Sainz felt the team got things right throughout the whole Grand Prix, and they were rewarded with a tenth place finish, something that satisfies the Spaniard.

“A fun race full of great battles!” said Sainz. “I enjoyed it a lot out there today and it’s great to end up scoring a point that we were not expecting to get this weekend!

“On Friday we had really good pace, but after yesterday’s qualifying we were not so sure we could achieve this today. We went for an alternative strategy after a difficult start – I lost a couple of places due to a bit of traffic into Turn 1 – and from then onwards we managed to do a good recovery.

“There was a lot of action going on throughout the whole race and, as a team, we did the right things at the right time. Today’s point is a big reward – it tastes like glory! – and I leave Belgium satisfied with the result!”